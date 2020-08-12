At 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, Payton Kirkland is going to be a steal for a college program’s offensive line.

The 2023 prospect from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Fla., has 23 offers, including one from Indiana University and recently told TheHoosier.com he is excited about learning more about the Hoosiers.

“Indiana is top ten for me. When Coach Kevin Peoples and I last spoke, we had a great conversation about their backgrounds. I like the energy they bring every game,” Kirkland said.

