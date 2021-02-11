2023 Florida linebacker Troy Bowles talks offer from Hoosiers
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
When your dad is a former NFL head coach and now a Super Bowl champion, it can be a little tough to make a name for yourself and stand in your own shadow.
But for Troy Bowles, he takes it all in stride. The Jesuit High School (Fla.) outside linebacker is the son of former New York Jets coach and current Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and hopes to put those lessons to work at the next level, which may include Indiana University.
The Hoosiers recently offered Bowles and he told TheHoosier.com that he was “excited, honored and humbled" to get the call from Coach (Grant) Heard.
“I’m only a sophomore and this is all new to me. Indiana University is in every game and they score a lot of points. If I went there, I believe I could help them get over the hump and get to the top of the Big Ten. I am very excited and looking forward to visiting the school,” Bowles said.
Bowles said the coaching staff has liked what they have seen on film from him, especially his athleticism. With offers from Indiana, Boston College, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Penn State, Colorado and Rutgers already in his pocket, Bowles said there is quite a bit he is looking for in a college.
His older brother, Todd Bowles Jr, recently committed to Rutgers as a preferred walk-on.
“I am looking for a great education and college education, and I’ve heard a lot about the people from my dad that knows some of them,” said Bowles, who also plays basketball.
Bowles said recruiting has gone great and he is looking forward to continuing his relationship with coach Grant Heard.
"I've just been on the phone with Coach Heard every other week. He's telling me to keep working and take all the advice I can," Bowles said.
And, don’t expect the stage to be too big once the prep sensation arrives on a college campus and don’t expect him to feel pressure living up to his father’s name or expectations.
“I don’t feel any pressure to perform. I go out and leave it on the field like everybody else would,” Bowles said.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.