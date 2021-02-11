When your dad is a former NFL head coach and now a Super Bowl champion, it can be a little tough to make a name for yourself and stand in your own shadow.

But for Troy Bowles, he takes it all in stride. The Jesuit High School (Fla.) outside linebacker is the son of former New York Jets coach and current Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and hopes to put those lessons to work at the next level, which may include Indiana University.

The Hoosiers recently offered Bowles and he told TheHoosier.com that he was “excited, honored and humbled" to get the call from Coach (Grant) Heard.

“I’m only a sophomore and this is all new to me. Indiana University is in every game and they score a lot of points. If I went there, I believe I could help them get over the hump and get to the top of the Big Ten. I am very excited and looking forward to visiting the school,” Bowles said.