2023 Florida DB Amare Ferrell commits to Indiana

Farrell committed to Indiana over offers from Cincinnati, Penn State, Arizona, Kentucky, Louisville, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCF and others.

One week after making an official visit to Indiana, 2023 Columbia (Fla.) safety Amare Farrell announced his commitment to the Hoosiers' football program.

At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Farrell is a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 27 safety in the class. He is also ranked the No. 72 overall player in Florida.

Ferrell becomes the fourth member of the class of 2023 for Tom Allen and Indiana. He joined offensive lineman William Larkins, tight end Sam West and quarterback Broc Lowry.

Ferrell was one of nearly a dozen prospects on campus for official visits over the past two weekends.