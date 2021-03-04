After a strong two seasons at Lehigh Senior High School (Fla.), Gerral Blue, a linebacker and running back, is starting to draw the attention of many colleges and universities, including Indiana University.

The Hoosiers recently offered the standout, who told TheHoosier.com he was "shocked" by the offer.

"I was shocked at the moment because I never thought I would get an offer. Then Coach (James) Chaney called me telling me Coach Kevin Wright from Indiana offered me. I couldn’t be anything but honored. I would place the Hoosiers at number two of my three offers. I feel Coach Tom Allen is improving as the years go by and he will continue to be successful and the success Hoosiers had last season stands out for me," Blue said.