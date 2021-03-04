2023 Florida athlete Gerral Blue reacts to Indiana offer
After a strong two seasons at Lehigh Senior High School (Fla.), Gerral Blue, a linebacker and running back, is starting to draw the attention of many colleges and universities, including Indiana University.
The Hoosiers recently offered the standout, who told TheHoosier.com he was "shocked" by the offer.
"I was shocked at the moment because I never thought I would get an offer. Then Coach (James) Chaney called me telling me Coach Kevin Wright from Indiana offered me. I couldn’t be anything but honored. I would place the Hoosiers at number two of my three offers. I feel Coach Tom Allen is improving as the years go by and he will continue to be successful and the success Hoosiers had last season stands out for me," Blue said.
Blue is being recruited currently on the defensive side of the football, and says he has taken notice of what the Indiana defense was able to do in 2020.
"How the defensive line is able to continue putting pressure on the quarterback," Blue said is what stands out to him about Indiana's defense.
In addition to the Hoosiers, Blue has also received offers from Georgia Tech and Louisville and notes the Yellow Jackets are the leader in his recruitment currently.
"What I’m focused on in a school program is that it progresses players skills and and has a good Business or Law program. I don’t know much about Louisville or Indiana but Georgia Tech's business program stands out for me," Blue said.
