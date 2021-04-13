He is the second commitment of the 2023 class for the Hoosiers.

2023 DB Daeh McCullough , son of IU football associate head coach and running backs coach Deland McCullough, verbally committed to Indiana University on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety is projected to be ranked as the second-best player in the state of Indiana and the No. 6 safety nationally when the updated class of 2023 Rivals ranking come out.

If McCullough continues his trajectory, he would rank as the highest-rated defensive recruit in program history, a significant addition for the Hoosiers defensively. McCullough surpassed Stephen Williams, a strong-side defensive end in the class of 2000.

McCullough chose to play for head coach Tom Allen and Indiana despite offers from sixteen other schools which include, Arizona State, Florida and Michigan.

He joins another 2023 recruit, DE Denzel Moore, who also verbally committed in late March.

McCullough has also been selected to play in the Under Armour All-American Game.