2023 Bloomington North forward JQ Roberts discusses Indiana offer

2023 Bloomington North (IN) and Indiana Elite forward JaQualon "JQ" Roberts received a scholarship offer from Indiana on Wednesday night.

The offer was made after Indiana head coach Mike Woodson and assistant coach Dane Fife watched him in an open gym earlier that evening.

Roberts currently holds offers from Indiana State, Northern Illinois, Miami (Ohio), Akron, UMass and IUPUI.

He also holds power-five interest from Illinois, Butler, Xavier and Cincinnati.