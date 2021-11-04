2023 big man Austin Parks names top five schools

Parks helped Memorial to a 15-7 record and a berth in a Division II district championship game as a sophomore while averaging 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

2023 Memorial (OH) high school big man Austin Parks narrowed his recruitment to five schools this week. The programs involved consist of Indiana, Michigan State, Dayton, Ohio State and West Virginia.

The 6-foot-10 big man is a traditional forward who has a great frame and build for his age. He is a very effective post player who has advanced footwork. He can turn over either shoulder and finish above the rim.

He can be effective at the high or low post and uses his size to get very good post position. Parks is a solid rebounder as well and uses his length to his advantage on both ends of the floor. Right now, he remains someone that sees most action in the paint.

As for his impression of Indiana, his reaction following his offer and visit was a good one.

"I would have to work harder than I ever have and complete with all the other talent," Parks previously said. "But I like the way coach runs things down there and I feel like I could help win games.

"I liked how he (Coach Woodson) made sure life after basketball will be good whether that’s going pro or having a good job."

Parks has had a busy summer and early fall with visits to Michigan State, Ohio State and Dayton as well. He was also invited to The Wootten Top150 Camp.

The Ohio big man is still unsure of when exactly he will make a decision but knows he is ready to focus on these five programs moving forward.