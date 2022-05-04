FRISCO, Texas - Class of 2023 athlete Bruce Mitchell is a key piece to a talented Frisco Lone Star secondary that also features four-star Jaylon Braxton. The two form one of the top defensive backfields in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The rising senior brings some versatility to the table, as he has experience on the offensive side of the ball and can fill multiple roles in the defensive backfield. His best football is likely on the back end of the defense.

Mitchell has added multiple offers to his list of schools this year, and a few programs are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack with summer camps and official visits on the horizon.