2022 wing Rich Rolf discusses recruiting uptick, Indiana visit

Indiana hosted numerous visitors for its game against Rutgers on Wednesday and a newer name that has recently started receiving more interest from Indiana is 2022 Centerville (OH) wing Rich Rolf.

Rolf is teammates with current 2023 Indiana commit Gabe Cupps at Centerville and made the trip to Bloomington for an unofficial visit.

The 6-foot-7 wing has had a spectacular season season averaging 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He also shoots 57.8 percent from the field and 49.5 percent from three (54-of-109). He recently become a 1,000-point scorer for his career and is the all-time leading rebounder for the Centerville Elks basketball program.

Rolf was originally committed to Drexel but re-opened his recruitment back in October.

"The re-opening of my recruitment was a family decision," Rolf told TheHoosier.com. "I committed after taking an unofficial visit. When I went on my official visit, it just did not feel the same. I wanted something similar to what I’ve experienced at centerville and I just did not think Drexel was the best fit for me. Thus deciding for me to decommit."