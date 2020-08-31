Class of 2022 wing Masai Troutman received an offer from Indiana on Monday and adds to the recent list of Maryland and Washington D.C. prospects to show up on the IU radar as of late.

Troutman is a 6-foot-5 and 185 pound wing and was a critical part of St. John's Catholic Prep (Buckeystown, MD) success last season. For his junior year, however, Troutman will be playing for St. Andrew’s Episcopal (Fredrick, MD). He spoke to TheHoosier.com after receiving the IU offer.

"I first got on the phone with an assistant (Coach Hunter) and he talked about how they love my style of play and how they see me similar to Vic Oladipo," Troutman said. "Then I got on the phone with Coach (Archie) Miller and he officially offered me. This was my first time talking with them."

IU assistant Kenya Hunter has been extremely active in the beginning stages of his time at Indiana and was a main reason for the offer, knowing of Troutman prior.

"Yeah he said he watched some of my practice and game film from my aau team (in the past)," Troutman added.