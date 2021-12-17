2022 wide receiver Kamryn Perry commits to Indiana
On the final day of the early signing period, Indiana landed a commitment from Marietta (Ga.) wide receiver Kamryn Perry.
Perry was committed to Central Michigan but flipped his pledge to Indiana.
Perry had offers from Indiana, Central Michigan, Kentucky, Western Carolina and North Carolina A&T.
