 TheHoosier - 2022 top-50 prospect Noah Clowney sets decision date
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-11 18:28:30 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2022 top-50 prospect Noah Clowney sets decision date

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

2022 top-50 prospect Noah Clowney sets decision date. (Noah Clowney)
2022 top-50 prospect Noah Clowney sets decision date. (Noah Clowney)

National top-50 prospect Noah Clowney has set his college decision announcement date for October 31, TheHoosier confirms.

Clowney will announce between finalists Indiana, Virginia Tech, Florida and Alabama.

The 6-foot-10 forward has taken official visits to all four programs and has rescheduled his Alabama official visit to October 23.

Clowney is ranked the No. 43 over player in the Rivals150 class of 2022. He is also ranked as the No. 7 center in the class.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}