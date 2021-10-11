2022 top-50 prospect Noah Clowney sets decision date

National top-50 prospect Noah Clowney has set his college decision announcement date for October 31, TheHoosier confirms.

Clowney will announce between finalists Indiana, Virginia Tech, Florida and Alabama.

The 6-foot-10 forward has taken official visits to all four programs and has rescheduled his Alabama official visit to October 23.

Clowney is ranked the No. 43 over player in the Rivals150 class of 2022. He is also ranked as the No. 7 center in the class.