2022 top-50 prospect Noah Clowney sets decision date
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
National top-50 prospect Noah Clowney has set his college decision announcement date for October 31, TheHoosier confirms.
Clowney will announce between finalists Indiana, Virginia Tech, Florida and Alabama.
The 6-foot-10 forward has taken official visits to all four programs and has rescheduled his Alabama official visit to October 23.
Clowney is ranked the No. 43 over player in the Rivals150 class of 2022. He is also ranked as the No. 7 center in the class.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news