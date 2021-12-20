2022 signees highlight important recruiting class for Indiana program

Indiana's 2022 recruiting class was expected to be a very good one, and important one, before the difficult season.

Coming off of a 2-10 season, there could have been a lot of uncertainty heading into the early signing period.

Indiana then went out and signed a top-20 class and the highest in program history.

"The staff has been working extremely hard, really for a long time to put this class together. Really excited about the group that we have," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "... really, really good foundation here that we have, and excited about the group that we put together as a staff and guys that believed in us and stuck with us through some challenges this season."