 TheHoosier - 2022 signees highlight important recruiting class for Indiana program
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-20 12:04:41 -0600') }} football Edit

2022 signees highlight important recruiting class for Indiana program

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Indiana's 2022 recruiting class was expected to be a very good one, and important one, before the difficult season.

Coming off of a 2-10 season, there could have been a lot of uncertainty heading into the early signing period.

Indiana then went out and signed a top-20 class and the highest in program history.

"The staff has been working extremely hard, really for a long time to put this class together. Really excited about the group that we have," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "... really, really good foundation here that we have, and excited about the group that we put together as a staff and guys that believed in us and stuck with us through some challenges this season."

Indiana's 2022 recruiting class finished in the top-20 following the early signing period. (IU Athletics)
Indiana's 2022 recruiting class finished in the top-20 following the early signing period. (IU Athletics)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}