2022 signee Jalen Hood-Schifino to be 'ready from day one' at Indiana

Indiana 2022 signee Jalen Hood-Schifino has been in the spotlight for much of his senior season for powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla).

The future Indiana point guard is the playmaker for a team that has eight division one players committed on its roster and many more that are uncommitted.

Montverde is a program that has pumped out NBA prospects in every graduating class. In the 2021 NBA Draft, four previous Montverde players were drafted in the first round -- the first team in history to produce four first round picks in the same draft class. In total, they had seven players taken in 2021 and have had three No. 1 overall picks and four additional top five picks.

Hood-Schifino came to Montverde ahead of his junior season and has spent the last two years playing a big role in the success of the Montverde program.

The biggest reason for the development of players from Montverde every year is the time they spend practicing against high-level talent and the schedule they play.

"He has always put in so much hard work, dedication, sacrifice," Angel Schifino, Jalen's mom, told TheHoosier.com. "I'm so excited that he came to a program like this (Montverde) where they prepare them so well and ahead of the game than most players going into college."