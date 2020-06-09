2022 wing D'Ante Davis talks IU, updates recruitment
While the 2021 in-state class of Indiana is one of the deepest it has been, the class of 2022 already has a lot of prospects emerging as high-major talent. Three-star wing D'Ante Davis (Indianapolis, IN) is one of those players who is already making a name for himself despite not having most of this summer to be evaluated.
Playing for Lawrence Central (IN) last year, Davis played a backseat role to his older brother De'Andre Davis, who is set to begin his freshman year with Louisville. Over the weekend, however, it was announced that Davis's father, De'Andre Davis Sr. will now be taking over the Warren Central program, and joining him will be D'Ante.
The 6-foot-6 rising junior averaged 10.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season and already feels like his game has improved. With AAU put on hold for the time being, Davis has had to be creative when it comes to working out. Not always being able to compete against other players, it has allowed Davis to work on his game and develop new parts as well.
"My offseason’s been great. I’ve been able to get a lot better through everything that’s going on," Davis told TheHoosier.com. "I’ve been running on the treadmill, conditioning during my basketball workouts and staying in the weight room. I’ve been improving my ball handling a lot, trying to perfect it, as well as my shot."
Because of his sophomore season, Davis has already garnered a lot of high-major interest. Outside of offers from Butler, Purdue, Louisville, Nebraska and Xavier, Davis is also hearing from Iowa, Ohio State, Illinois, Michigan and Indiana among others.
For Indiana, Davis has already built a solid relationship with the coaching staff and is looking forward to how it continues to develop.
"It's been great and I am constantly building relationships with the great coaching staff," Davis said of Indiana. "They have a great fan base as well as a great coaching staff. I've been mainly talking to coach Roberts and coach Miller up to this point.”
D'Ante Davis had the opportunity to learn from his older brother De'Andre's recruiting process over the past couple of years. Now that it's his turn, D'Ante is taking a methodical approach to his recruitment.
"Some things that I’ve learned from his recruitment and picking a school is to just take time with it, go through the process and evaluate each school carefully," Davis said. "Never pick a school from the name but from relationships and where I can succeed at."
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.