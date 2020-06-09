While the 2021 in-state class of Indiana is one of the deepest it has been, the class of 2022 already has a lot of prospects emerging as high-major talent. Three-star wing D'Ante Davis (Indianapolis, IN) is one of those players who is already making a name for himself despite not having most of this summer to be evaluated.

Playing for Lawrence Central (IN) last year, Davis played a backseat role to his older brother De'Andre Davis, who is set to begin his freshman year with Louisville. Over the weekend, however, it was announced that Davis's father, De'Andre Davis Sr. will now be taking over the Warren Central program, and joining him will be D'Ante.

The 6-foot-6 rising junior averaged 10.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season and already feels like his game has improved. With AAU put on hold for the time being, Davis has had to be creative when it comes to working out. Not always being able to compete against other players, it has allowed Davis to work on his game and develop new parts as well.

"My offseason’s been great. I’ve been able to get a lot better through everything that’s going on," Davis told TheHoosier.com. "I’ve been running on the treadmill, conditioning during my basketball workouts and staying in the weight room. I’ve been improving my ball handling a lot, trying to perfect it, as well as my shot."