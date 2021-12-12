2022 safety Jamari Sharpe commits to Indiana
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
2022 Miami (Fla.) Northwestern defensive back Jamari Sharpe announced his commitment to Indiana on Sunday.
Sharpe is ranked as a three-star safety. He had a top-6 of LSU, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Mississippi State, Indiana, and Rutgers.
Sharpe has great size at 6-foot-2 and tremendous speed. He has been clocked as low as 10.69 in the 100-meter dash. He has been a late bloomer in terms of his recruitment and was someone who shot up recruiting boards this season.
His speed, size and length make him a very intriguing prospect and someone who will come to Bloomington with a great amount of raw talent.
Sharpe adds to Indiana's 2022 recruiting class which is now ranked No. 36 in the Rivals team rankings.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.