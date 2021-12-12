2022 safety Jamari Sharpe commits to Indiana

Sharpe is ranked as a three-star safety. He had a top-6 of LSU, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Mississippi State, Indiana, and Rutgers.

Sharpe has great size at 6-foot-2 and tremendous speed. He has been clocked as low as 10.69 in the 100-meter dash. He has been a late bloomer in terms of his recruitment and was someone who shot up recruiting boards this season.

His speed, size and length make him a very intriguing prospect and someone who will come to Bloomington with a great amount of raw talent.

Sharpe adds to Indiana's 2022 recruiting class which is now ranked No. 36 in the Rivals team rankings.