2022 running back Jaylin Lucas makes call for Indiana

The Louisiana native is ranked as the No. 12 all-purpose running back in the Rivals250 class of 2022 rankings.

Lucas was previously committed to Tulane before opening up his recruitment last week. He committed to Indiana over Florida State, Florida Atlantic and Southern Louisiana.

The 5-foot-9 back is a speedster out of the backfield. He is best in the open field and uses his quickness to get around the edge. He will used as a running back at Indiana but can also be used as a hybrid receiver, much like IU has used David Ellis.

"He's listed at 5-foot-9, which might be a touch generous, but the three-star from Houma (La.) Terrebonne uses his diminutive stature to his benefit as cornerbacks can’t jam him at the line and he can get off the line quickly," Rivals' Adam Gorney said of Lucas. "Once into his route, Lucas has exceptional speed to stretch the field. Quarterbacks have a small target in Lucas but oftentimes he’s wide open."

IU running backs coach Deland McCullough was heavily involved with Lucas throughout his entire recruitment, visiting him multiple times over the last few weeks.

"Louisiana speed is different and Coach Deland compared me to Clyde (Edwards-Helaire)," Lucas said. "Speed kills and I could kill it in the Big Ten. Coach Deland said I could be one of the best backs in the Big Ten."

As a junior, Lucas put up 712 rushing yards on 86 carries and 13 touchdowns. He also had 13 catches for 174 yards.