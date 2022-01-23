2022 quarterback Brendan Sorsby breaks down Indiana commitment
Indiana landed a commitment from 2022 Lake Dallas (Tx) quarterback Brendan Sorsby over the weekend.
Sorsby was offered by Indiana on Wednesday and took an official visit to Bloomington this weekend.
New offensive coordinator Walt Bell visited Sorsby on Monday and came away impressed to extend the offer.
"It went great," Sorsby said of his visit with Bell. "Was able to get on the phone with coach Allen as well. They both called me after our throwing session and both loved me."
