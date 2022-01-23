2022 QB Brendan Sorsby commits to Indiana
2022 Dual-threat QB Brendan Sorsby has committed to Indiana. Sorsby is the first quarterback commitment for the Hoosiers 2022 class.
The Texas native helps a QB room that has taken a pretty big hit after the transfer of Michael Penix jr. and Josh Hoover's flip to TCU.
New offensive coordinator Walt Bell was on the road to visit Sorsby earlier this week. Sorsby held offers from Army, Navy, Western Carolina among others. Wisconsin was an additional Big Ten school that had interest.
He joins Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak as a newcomer to the Indiana QB room.
The 6-foot-3 and 215-pound prospect is out of Lake Dallas high school in Corinth, Texas, near Dallas. Sorsby suffered an injury his senior year that saw him only playing in seven games. He was still able to compile 2,144 all-purpose yards and 29 touchdowns.
1,312 yards and 14 touchdowns through the air, and 791 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.
Sorsby is a pass-first dual-threat quarterback. His quick throwing motion and ability to maneuver the pocket are extremely impressive. He had a lot of success throwing on the run and his accuracy while doing so is something to behold.
While running he doesn't shy away from contact. Sorsby can turn on a dime and has superb quickness and agility.
Sorsby’s commitment fills a gaping hole in the future of this Indiana offense.
