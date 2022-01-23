2022 QB Brendan Sorsby commits to Indiana

2022 Dual-threat QB Brendan Sorsby has committed to Indiana. Sorsby is the first quarterback commitment for the Hoosiers 2022 class.

The Texas native helps a QB room that has taken a pretty big hit after the transfer of Michael Penix jr. and Josh Hoover's flip to TCU.

New offensive coordinator Walt Bell was on the road to visit Sorsby earlier this week. Sorsby held offers from Army, Navy, Western Carolina among others. Wisconsin was an additional Big Ten school that had interest.

He joins Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak as a newcomer to the Indiana QB room.