Indiana has a new offer out to the class of 2022 and it comes the way of Northfield Mount Hermon (MA) and PSA Cardinals point guard Avery Brown.

Brown was extended the Indiana offer following a Zoom call on Sunday morning. The 6-foot-3 point guard spoke with TheHoosier.com to go in-depth about his interest in IU and where his recruitment stands currently.

"I had a Zoom call with Coach Miller and Coach Flint and we talked about Indiana life and showed me a virtual tour of the school, the facilities and dorms and really the life of a student athlete at Indiana. It was great," Brown said.

"I have always admired Indiana and watched the program grow throughout the years. This offer means a lot for me. It's crazy how things turn around... It's very exciting and a blessing that all of my hard work is paying off. It's awesome."

Brown was originally a class of 2021 prospect but reclassified to the 2022 class last summer. Since, he has landed offers from Missouri, St. Johns, Yale and Penn State among others in addition to IU. Other programs that are in communication with the junior guard are Ohio State, Providence UConn and Stanford.