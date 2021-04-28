Indiana extended an offer to 2022 forward Kyle Filipowski. The 6-foot-10 forward is ranked No. 117 in the Rivals150 rankings and the No. 15 power forward in the class.

The Wilbraham and Monson Academy (MA) forward averaged 20.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore. He also shot 35.4 percent from three. His junior season was on and off due to COVID. Playing in a shortened season he averaged roughly 21 points and 13 rebounds per game.

Filipowski has seen his recruitment take off over the past six months and has had a very good start to the AAU spring season playing with NY Renaissance.

"I'm playing with NY Renaissance this year and only playing a few weekend tournaments so far has already gotten my name out there," Filipowski told TheHoosier.com. "I am looking forward to Peach Jam this summer because I really do feel like we have a chance to win it all."