Vincent Iwuchukwu is the newest member of the 2022 class to receive an offer from Indiana. (Rivals.com)

Indiana extended a scholarship to one of the highest rated centers in the 2022 class, Vincent Iwuchukwu. The 7-foot La Lumiere (IN) center is ranked No. 29 in the Rivals150 class of 2022 rankings and the No. 4 center in the class. Indiana has struggled to land many players from La Lumiere, and other prep schools, in the past. But with the addition of Dane Fife, multiple prep school players have landed on the IU radar now. Fife helped recruit Jaren Jackson Jr to Michigan State, a former La Lumiere standout. Fife has also been successful dealing with many prep schools during his time at Michigan State. This was Iwuchukwu's first season at La Lumiere after spending the previous few seasons at Cole (TX) high school in San Antonio. He plays for JL3 on the AAU circuit, a program sponsored by former NBA standout John Lucas. He averaged 9.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this season. He shot 43 percent from the field and 66 percent from the free throw line. Iwuchukwu has offers from Baylor, Florida State, Purdue, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas Tech and Arkansas among others.