Playing for a loaded DeMatha program that sent Hunter Dickinson (Michigan) and Earl Timberlake (Miami) to high-major programs last year, Ward has been a bit of a late riser. He currently holds offers from programs such as Providence, LSU, Georgia,Wake Forest, Seton Hall, Virginia Tech and Georgetown .

The DeMatha product has a few ties to Indiana already. His high school teammate, Rodney Rice , also holds an Indiana offer and his AAU teammate on New World (MD), Favour Aire , does as well. All three players are connected to IU assistant Kenya Hunter.

It was a long stretch for Indiana without extending an offer, but earlier this week 2022 DeMatha (MD) wing Tyrell Ward was the newest name added to the recruiting board.

Ward is a much-improved jump shooter who has range that stretches out to the three point line. While he can knock down that shot, it is more off of catch and shoot opportunities than it is off of the dribble and can be a bit of a slower release as well. However, he shoots it with confidence and has good elevation on his jump shot.

Utilizing his length and athleticism, Ward excels in transition and is a terrific rim runner, making him a difficult cover especially when he gets in the paint. He has a great ability to finish above the rim and his finesse around the basket is what takes his game to the next level. He does a tremendous job at finding ways to get his shot up and around defenders.

Despite just a 170-pound frame, his wingspan allows him to guard multiple positions on the defensive end. He has the ability to match up with a point guard all the way through a hybrid four position. His good footwork and size make him a very versatile player on that end of the floor.

Overall, Ward is just beginning to scratch the surface with his potential. If he continues to work on his shot and develop it to become a bit more consistent, he would be a terrific and ideal three-and-D player at the college level. Either way, his upside is as high as any player in the class.

Ward is ranked No. 48 in the Rivals150 class of 2022 rankings.