Indiana remains active and in hot pursuit of many 2021 prospects but recently the list has started to grow for class of 2022 targets. On Tuesday, Archie Miller extended another offer to a member of that class, Skyy Clark. Clark is one of the most sought-after members of the 2022 class and already holds a dozen offers most notably from Michigan, UCLA, Arizona, Kansas, Georgetown, Florida State, Vanderbilt and Texas Tech amongst others.

Currently, Clark and his family are in the midst of making the move from Los Angeles to Memphis and the four-star guard will be playing for Brentwood Academy (TN) come the fall high school basketball season. If that name comes to mind, it is where former Indiana target Darius Garland played his high school basketball. Garland had Indiana in his final four before ultimately committing to Vanderbilt in 2017.

As for Clark's game, he is a blur in transition and a very athletic guard. With good size and length, Clark can play both guard positions with his passing ability and playmaking skills to set up teammates in addition to his scoring prowess. Indiana has become much more active in 2022 with now four offers out to the class. Looking at the roster construction for the 2022-23 season, albeit a ways to go before we get there, the Hoosiers could potentially have no point guards on the roster. Rob Phinisee will have graduated and if five-star 2021 commit Khristian Lander joins the 2020 class, he could be off to the NBA following his sophomore season. With Clark's versatile skillset and ability to play multiple positions, he is a name that Indiana will be heavily involved with for quite some time.