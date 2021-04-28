As a junior, he averaged 23.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He also shot 54.6 percent overall from the field, 35.1 percent on 3's and 75.2 percent from the free throw line.

Trimble is an extremely athletic guard and uses that to his advantage. Whether it is his leaping ability or his ability to adjust in the air, his athletic ability is the first thing that stands out. At 6-foot-3 and near 190 pounds, he has good size as a lead guard to take contact and finish through it at the rim.

Because of his athleticism, he tends to be able to get to the rim at will. Whether it is in transition, where he excels, or in the half court, he is rarely stopped by a defender when he wants to get in the paint. His jumper is fine for what it is, and it's a secondary or at times, even a third option for him.

Right now, he is more of a scoring point guard than a distributor for his teammates. However, he has good vision and makes smart decisions with the ball. He isn't going to force too much with the pass, thus not always having high turnover numbers. He also isn't someone who will have drastically high assist numbers either.

On the defensive end of the floor, he is an above average defender, but sometimes can rely on his athleticism as a crutch. He has good length and quickness that allows him to stay in front of opponents and be able to disrupt the handle of the opposing guards. He has the tools to be a lockdown defender, it's just a matter of if his discipline will be there. Off of the ball, he can make numerous plays at the rim with his athleticism.

Overall, Trimble is a very talented player and someone who can play either guard position. His shot needs to get a bit better and he needs to be more aggressive seeking it out in the half court. But, the four-star guard has the ability to be an all-league performer in his college career.