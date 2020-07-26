The point guard position for Indiana remains a high priority in the class of 2022 and on Sunday, another offer was extended at the position. Avery Brown of Northfield Mount Hermon (MA) is the newest member of the 2022 class to be added to Indiana's board.

The 6-foot-2 guard was originally a member of the 2021 class but reclassified to 2022 last summer, a move that has really benefited Brown. Currently, he holds offers from Penn State, Missouri, Yale, St. Johns, Columbia, Penn and Howard among others.

Brown plays in New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) class 3A in Massachusetts. Indiana has strong ties to that region with the likes of assistant Mike Roberts, former Hoosier Noah Vonleh, 2020 signee Jordan Geronimo and 2022 target Alex Karaban part of a long list of players and targets that reside in the northeast and play or played in the NEPSAC.

Brown averaged 6.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season, but does more than what the stats show. Brown's AAU Director for PSA Cardinals, Terrence "Munch" Williams, described what makes him such a good player.

"What makes him special is his leadership ability, work ethic and desire to make others around him better," Williams told TheHoosier.com.