2022 Introduction: Avery Brown
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
The point guard position for Indiana remains a high priority in the class of 2022 and on Sunday, another offer was extended at the position. Avery Brown of Northfield Mount Hermon (MA) is the newest member of the 2022 class to be added to Indiana's board.
The 6-foot-2 guard was originally a member of the 2021 class but reclassified to 2022 last summer, a move that has really benefited Brown. Currently, he holds offers from Penn State, Missouri, Yale, St. Johns, Columbia, Penn and Howard among others.
Brown plays in New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) class 3A in Massachusetts. Indiana has strong ties to that region with the likes of assistant Mike Roberts, former Hoosier Noah Vonleh, 2020 signee Jordan Geronimo and 2022 target Alex Karaban part of a long list of players and targets that reside in the northeast and play or played in the NEPSAC.
Brown averaged 6.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season, but does more than what the stats show. Brown's AAU Director for PSA Cardinals, Terrence "Munch" Williams, described what makes him such a good player.
"What makes him special is his leadership ability, work ethic and desire to make others around him better," Williams told TheHoosier.com.
Offensively what stands out about Brown is his passing and playmaking ability. With his ability to penetrate, Brown's vision puts a lot of added pressure on the defense to keep him maintained. He had three games last season with double-digit assists and that included a 17-assist game with just two turnovers. Brown is very under control with the ball in his hands and can be either a game manager or very much in attack mode.
Though Brown averaged just 6.6 points a game last year, he has a great ability to score the ball when needed. While he looks for his teammates first, he had 12 games with 10+ points. With a very quick first step, Brown is a flash in transition and has a great ability to get to the rim. His shot still lacks true consistency at times as he shot just 42 percent from two but did finish the season shooting 39 percent from deep on 59 attempts. His midrange game is very efficient, however, and allows his game to open up when he knocks down the 15-17 footer.
Brown is a very good on-ball defender and has the lateral quickness and size to see it translate to the next level. Last season he averaged 1.1 steals per game, but had 12 games with 2+ steals.
Overall, Brown is someone who has all of the tools to be a very solid upperclassman starter at the college and Big Ten level. His ability to make others around him better is a very special skillset that all coaches look for.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.