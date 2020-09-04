2022 Florida WR talks relationship with Indiana
Rian Black, a 6-foot, 180-pound standout from Rockridge High School (Fla.) was recently offered by Indiana University.
As one of the top targets for Indiana in the class of 2022, he spoke to TheHoosier.com following his offer.
"It's a blessing to even get a call from a coach, so I am just very humble and grateful," Black said. "Me and a couple of coaches from Indiana University have mostly been getting to know each other and talking about the players on the team, how their routines go and building a relationship."
And, they've been talking about what the explosive wide receiver could do in the offense.
"What intrigues me most about Indiana is their passing game. They are very dominate at throwing the ball," Black said.
Black is currently sitting on quite a few offers as the likes of Penn State, Purdue, Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Miami (FL), Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Central Florida and Cincinnati among others.
Despite the offers, Black, who had 15 receptions for 290 yards and a touchdown last year as a sophomore, does not have a favorite.
"As of right now, I am going into my junior year in high school. My time is flying by, and I am taking everything into consideration, but, as of now, I am not sure where I will see myself playing. I will not be ranking the schools that have offered me, but Indiana is one I will be taking into consideration," Black said.
Black mentioned he welcomes the challenge of, potentially, playing in the Big Ten.
"Just like any other conference, the Big Ten has good competitors and, as a football player, I love to compete," Black said.
