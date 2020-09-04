Rian Black, a 6-foot, 180-pound standout from Rockridge High School (Fla.) was recently offered by Indiana University.

As one of the top targets for Indiana in the class of 2022, he spoke to TheHoosier.com following his offer.

"It's a blessing to even get a call from a coach, so I am just very humble and grateful," Black said. "Me and a couple of coaches from Indiana University have mostly been getting to know each other and talking about the players on the team, how their routines go and building a relationship."

And, they've been talking about what the explosive wide receiver could do in the offense.

"What intrigues me most about Indiana is their passing game. They are very dominate at throwing the ball," Black said.