2022 five-star Malik Reneau breaks down Indiana commitment

Indiana landed a commitment from 2022 five-star forward Malik Reneau on Monday. He recently opened his recruitment back up after the coaching change at Florida.

Reneau is ranked No. 18 in the Rivals150 class of 2022 rankings and the No. 3 overall power forward.

The 6-foot-9 forward is fresh off of a second-straight GEICO National Championship playing at Montverde (Fla.) Academy. During the postseason run this year, he averaged 14.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 56.7 percent from the field (17-of-30) and 81.2 percent from the free throw line (9-of-11).

In the championship game against Link (Mo.) Academy, Reneau had 14 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.