2022 five-star forward Malik Reneau commits to Indiana

Reneau is ranked No. 18 in the Rivals150 class of 2022 and the No. 3 power forward in the class.

Class of 2022 five-star forward Malik Reneau has committed to Indiana. The 6-foot-9 forward made it official after taking a visit to Indiana on Saturday and Sunday.

Indiana was involved in Reneau's recruitment the first time around. His Montverde teammate and Indiana 2022 signee, Jalen Hood-Schifino, has been a big part in his recruitment the second time around. The two teammates have a good relationship.

"Jalen’s a great guy," Reneau previously told Rivals. "He doesn’t want to bother me too much right now because he knows what I’m going through. He decommitted from Pittsburgh once, so he knows what it’s like. He’s good to me. He just talks about it here and there.”

Reneau joins five-star guard Hood-Schifino, four-star forward Kaleb Banks and three-star guard CJ Gunn in Indiana's class of 2022.

Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy broke down Reneau's game.

"Reneau has long been a high-IQ prospect with incredible physical tools and a knack for passing out of the post. His rise in the rankings this summer was based on his development from a skill perspective, particularly on the offensive end... saw him show an increased ability to create his own shot and display more physicality against elite level competition on both the EYBL circuit and at the NBAPA Top-100 Camp," Cassidy said. "Reneau impacts games on the glass even when his shot isn’t going. At his best, he’s a well-rounded box score stuffer that is a threat to post a double-double, At his worst, he’s a steadying presence that will help his team win on the glass and by always making the right choices with the ball in his hands. He has the size and the skill set to play major minutes."