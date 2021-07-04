2022 CB James Monds commits to Indiana

Ever since his offer from Indiana came in a year ago, Florida defensive standout James Monds liked what he saw about the Hoosiers and the number of players from the Sunshine State on the roster. On Sunday, it came full circle as Indiana landed a commitment from the three-star cornerback.

Monds is ranked as the No. 54 cornerback in the class of 2022.

Shortly after he was offered, Monds told TheHoosier.com that Indiana stood out to him because of head coach Tom Allen's love of Southern players, including his "Florida boys."

The Fort Pierce Westwood (FL) three-star standout selected the Hoosiers over offers from Kansas State, Clemson, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Penn State, Buffalo, Kansas, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Miami, and Cincinnati.

In addition, he continues a family tradition at a very high level.

Monds' father, James, played at Toledo and Bethune-Cookman, a cousin was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, an uncle played at Nebraska and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and there were additional cousins who played at Florida State University.