Indiana continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail, this time picking up a commitment from 4-star linebacker Dasan McCullough. McCullough was previously committed to Ohio State.

"First off, I would like to thank Ohio State for the amazing opportunity they gave me," McCullough said in his post. "Being a kid from Ohio, it was a true blessing... with that being said, I have de-committed from Ohio State University."

McCullough will join his two brothers at Indiana. Daeh McCullough is a class of 2023 commit and IU just landed Miami (OH) transfer Deland McCullough II yesterday. All three are the sons of Indiana associate head coach and running backs coach Deland McCullough.

"Indiana. I'm staying home," McCullough added. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity I refuse to pass up. The chance to play under the man I looked up to my whole life is truly amazing, along with the opportunity to play with my best friends, Daeh, who has the chance to be special and I get the opportunity to watch and play with. And my oldest bother Deland, simply the reason I wear 1 on my jersey and continue to play the game. Indiana University... I'm here."