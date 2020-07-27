Could Indiana’s next best wide receiver hail from the state of Virginia? Umari Hatcher, a senior wide receiver and free safety from Freedom High School, sure hopes so.

Indiana is the latest school to offer the 6-foot-3, 175-pound Hatcher, who grabbed 56 passes for 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns last year. Hatcher told TheHoosier.com that while his offer is fairly recent, it does excite him, especially when he sees what the Hoosiers have done with Whop Philyor.

“Since the offer is really new, I am learning about their program, but what I do like is Whop Philyor’s style of play," Hatcher said. "I feel if Indiana develops him, that is a place I will definitely consider calling my college home."

Hatcher currently has also been offered by Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Liberty, Maryland, Michigan State and Penn State, among others.