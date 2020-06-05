2021 RB Trenten Howland commits to Indiana
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana continues to be active on the recruiting trail during the COVID-19 pandemic and that continued on Friday as it received a commitment from three-star RB Trenten Howland (Joliet, IL).
Howland announced his decision on Twitter.
Respect my decision! Happy birthday mom 🔴⚪️ #Leo @EDGYTIM pic.twitter.com/Yj13zQLKz0— T🌪 (@HowlandTrenten) June 5, 2020
Howland chose the Hoosiers over programs such as Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa State and Purdue.
The 6-foot-2 and 220 pound back rushed for 1,401 yards on 178 carries and scored 14 touchdowns as a junior for Juliet West (IL).
Howland is an explosive athlete who excels both on the football field as well as the basketball court. A very physical runner, he never shies away from contact and good breakaway speed once he gets to the second level.
He joins David Holloman as the two running backs committed in the 2021 class. This also brings Indiana to eight commits in the class.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.