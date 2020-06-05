Indiana continues to be active on the recruiting trail during the COVID-19 pandemic and that continued on Friday as it received a commitment from three-star RB Trenten Howland (Joliet, IL).

The 6-foot-2 and 220 pound back rushed for 1,401 yards on 178 carries and scored 14 touchdowns as a junior for Juliet West (IL).

Howland is an explosive athlete who excels both on the football field as well as the basketball court. A very physical runner, he never shies away from contact and good breakaway speed once he gets to the second level.

He joins David Holloman as the two running backs committed in the 2021 class. This also brings Indiana to eight commits in the class.