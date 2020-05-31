 2021 OL Ty Buchanan discusses receiving first P5 offer from Indiana
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-31 07:02:32 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 OL Ty Buchanan discusses receiving first P5 offer from Indiana

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana continued its offer spree this week and that included extending another offer to a 2021 offensive lineman, this time to Ty Buchanan (Corpus Christi, TX).

Buchanan had been in contact with Indiana for a few weeks now and spoke to TheHoosier.com about the offer and what the rest of his recruitment is looking like.

"I have mostly talked to Coach [Darren] Hiller for a couple of weeks," Buchanan said. "We just talked about football and how great of a program Indiana is.

"He really likes the way I play so I'm very excited," Buchanan added. "Indiana is an amazing program."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}