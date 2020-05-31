Indiana continued its offer spree this week and that included extending another offer to a 2021 offensive lineman, this time to Ty Buchanan (Corpus Christi, TX).

Buchanan had been in contact with Indiana for a few weeks now and spoke to TheHoosier.com about the offer and what the rest of his recruitment is looking like.

"I have mostly talked to Coach [Darren] Hiller for a couple of weeks," Buchanan said. "We just talked about football and how great of a program Indiana is.

"He really likes the way I play so I'm very excited," Buchanan added. "Indiana is an amazing program."