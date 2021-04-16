Indiana has one class of 2021 commit in Logan Duncomb, but new head coach Mike Woodson is keeping tabs on a new name in four-star guard Tamar Bates.

Bates is ranked the No. 57 prospect in the class of 2021.

The Kansas native transferred from Piper (KS) High School to national-power IMG Academy (FL) ahead of his senior year. As a junior, Bates averaged 22.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He also shot 58 percent from the field and 44 percent from three. This year, he helped lead IMG to GIECO Nationals.

Bates recently re-opened his recruitment after decommitting from Texas following the departure of head coach Shaka Smart to Marquette.

"After a lot of careful consideration and conversation with my family I have decided to request a release from my letter of intent with the University of Texas Men’s Basketball team," Bates said.

Since then, he has heard from numerous programs. Oklahoma State, Missouri, Pitt, Marquette and Indiana are some that are receiving most of the interest now.

"We are looking for adults that we can trust to be more concerned with Tamar’s continued character development rather his basketball skill development," Bates' father Tyrone told TheHoosier.com. "Opportunity to be able to compete for significant minutes that allow him to play right away."