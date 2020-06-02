Even as IU football starts relying more on its aerial attack and is becoming more pass-friendly, it’s still important that the Hoosiers establish a ground game and at least somewhat of a balanced offense. IU has picked up six halfback commits in the last three recruiting cycles, but only three of them remain with the team. Ivory Winters and Ronnie Walker transferred out of the program while Khristian Pechac lasted one season as a walk-on. In 2020, head coach Tom Allen and first-year offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan’s options at the position are practically endless. They have a reliable one-two punch, a speedy freshman, several capable walk-ons, and a receiver that can easily line up in the backfield. The Hoosiers might not depend on their running attack as much as they used to, but this has the chance to be a special IU halfback group.

Stevie Scott (Junior)

Stevie Scott has been the go-to option out of the backfield for the Hoosiers ever since his freshman campaign. After being named IU’s Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2018, the 6-foot-1, 231-pound running back won the program’s Corby Davis Memorial Award – honoring the team’s most outstanding back – as a sophomore. He might not have the burst that some of the other Hoosier halfbacks have, but Scott’s size allows him to be a powerful, physical runner that’s tough to bring to the ground. He did, however, tweak his knee in last season’s 39-14 loss against Michigan and hasn't played since. People seem to forget that Scott was a 1,000-yard back as a true freshman, though, and that he did it on less than 20 carries per game. Obviously the junior’s numbers weren’t as impressive last season, but Scott should be able to return to that same level with some more continuity on IU’s offensive line.

Sampson James (Sophomore)

For being the highest-rated offensive recruit in program history, Sampson James’ freshman year didn’t go entirely as planned. He appeared in all 13 games and ran the ball in ten of them, but the former four-star recruit was inconsistent and sometimes struggled syncing up with his blockers. What turned his first year as a Hoosier around, however, is how he stepped up in Scott’s absence at the end of the season. A touchdown and his first-career 100-yard game earned him Offensive Player of the Week honors against Purdue, and he made his second career start in the Gator Bowl against Tennessee. The Avon-native entered his name into the transfer portal this offseason before rescinding it, and James should have no problem with his role in the offense as a sophomore. There’s no telling how his snap count will compare to Scott’s, but he’s the team unquestioned RB2 and should expect to get carries more consistently in his second year.

Now you see him. Now you don't. Then you see him again.



Sampson James powers @IndianaFootball to a 21-10 lead. pic.twitter.com/kOzFaN4XeL — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 30, 2019

Tim Baldwin Jr. (Freshman)

While Tim Baldwin Jr. is undersized relative to Scott and James, he had already added 10 pounds to his frame since enrolling early this spring – and he wants to be up to 220 pounds by August. As a senior at Patriot High School in Nokesville, Virginia, Baldwin rushed for over 1,600 yards on 233 carries and notched 25 touchdowns. He even played linebacker and showed off his speed on an 80-yard scoop-and-score fumble recovery. His patience behind the line of scrimmage makes it easy for him to find holes between blockers and rip off long runs. The freshman’s playing time this season isn’t nearly as guaranteed as the two halfbacks ahead of him, but the Hoosiers can count on Baldwin if they need a change of pace in the backfield.