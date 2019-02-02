2019 Pennsylvania OT Tim Weaver Commits To Indiana
Class of 2019 Pennsylvania offensive tackle Tim Weaver is a Hoosier.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman gave his verbal pledge to IU one week after completing an official visit to campus.
I am 100% committed to continue my academic and athletic career at Indiana University! #GoHoosiers #IUFB #LEO @CoachAllenIU @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/1x9UVRjfcx— Tim Weaver (@tweaver1108) February 2, 2019
Weaver also took an official visit to Rutgers the weekend of Jan. 18 before ultimately choosing Indiana. His commitment gives IU 20 for its 2019 recruiting class, which currently ranks No. 41 nationally according to Rivals.com. He is the third offensive linemen to join the class. The other two, Michael Katic and Matthew Bedford, signed with Indiana in December and enrolled this month.
As a senior, Weaver helped his school to a 10-3 overall record.
