Indiana wide receiver E.J. Williams no longer with the team

Indiana wide receiver E.J. Williams no longer with the team

Indiana football wide receiver E.J. Williams is no longer with the team. He's likely to enter the transfer portal.

 • Zach Browning
Indiana confident in Tayven Jackson: 'I'm sure he'll rise to the occasion'

Indiana confident in Tayven Jackson: 'I'm sure he'll rise to the occasion'

Tayven Jackson is ready to take over the reins of Indiana's offense behind the full backing of his team.

 • Zach Browning
Game Week Q&A: Cignetti speaks ahead of Indiana's matchup with Washington

Game Week Q&A: Cignetti speaks ahead of Indiana's matchup with Washington

Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti spoke with the media on Monday.

 • Zach Browning
Final Thoughts: Indiana vs. Nebraska

Final Thoughts: Indiana vs. Nebraska

Final thoughts from Indiana's dominant 56-7 win over Nebraska.

 • Zach Browning
College Gameday coming to Bloomington next weekend

College Gameday coming to Bloomington next weekend

Announced today, ESPN's College Gameday show will be live from Bloomington this Saturday before IU takes on Washington.

 • Colin McMahon

Published Oct 23, 2024
10/23/24 Indiana Sports Beat Radio with Rick Bozich & Dylan Sinn.
Jim Coyle  •  TheHoosier
The portal is always there, but is there reason for concern regarding Indiana's in-state recruiting results? Rick gives his thoughts. Indiana football continues to climb the mountain that is big time football. Much more.

