10/23/24 Indiana Sports Beat Radio with Rick Bozich & Dylan Sinn.

in other news
Indiana wide receiver E.J. Williams no longer with the team
Indiana football wide receiver E.J. Williams is no longer with the team. He's likely to enter the transfer portal.
Indiana confident in Tayven Jackson: 'I'm sure he'll rise to the occasion'
Tayven Jackson is ready to take over the reins of Indiana's offense behind the full backing of his team.
Game Week Q&A: Cignetti speaks ahead of Indiana's matchup with Washington
Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti spoke with the media on Monday.
Final Thoughts: Indiana vs. Nebraska
Final thoughts from Indiana's dominant 56-7 win over Nebraska.
College Gameday coming to Bloomington next weekend
Announced today, ESPN's College Gameday show will be live from Bloomington this Saturday before IU takes on Washington.
The portal is always there, but is there reason for concern regarding Indiana's in-state recruiting results? Rick gives his thoughts. Indiana football continues to climb the mountain that is big time football. Much more.