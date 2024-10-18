10/18/24 Indiana Sports Beat Radio, Todd Leary, Zach Osterman, Matt Taylor

in other news
TheHoosierPodcast: Zach, Colin talk the latest on Indiana football
Join Zach and Colin on TheHoosierPodcast!
Keys to the Game: How Indiana can become 7-0 against Nebraska
Here's three keys to make sure that Indiana can get it done on Saturday against Nebraska and improve to 7-0 on the year.
Justice Ellison igniting IU football revival: 'I'm not playing for myself'
Indiana running back Justice Ellison is playing for something greater than himself.
Game Week Q&A: Indiana RBs Kaelon Black, Ty Son Lawton, Justice Ellison
Indiana's trio of running backs spoke to the media on Tuesday evening.
Game Week Q&A: Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule speaks ahead of Indiana clash
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule spoke with the media on Monday.
A wall-to-wall, action-packed weekend of sports action ahead. #iubb & #iuwbb tip off their seasons off with Hoosier Hysteria tonight, while men's soccer hosts Michigan State. FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff is in town for the #iufb vs Nebraska matchup on Saturday. The #Colts go for 2 in a row taking on Miami Sunday.
