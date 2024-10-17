10/17/24 Indiana Sports Beat Radio with Kravitz, Griffith, & Denari.

in other news
Indiana linebacker Jailin Walker expected to be 'full speed' vs. Nebraska
Indiana linebacker Jailin Walker is expected to suit up for the Hoosiers this Saturday when Indiana hosts Nebraska.
Woodson continues to preach pace as 2024-25 season draws near
With a new season on the horizon, Indiana’s Mike Woodson wants to push the pace in year four in Bloomington.
Indiana men's soccer defeats Penn State 2-0, continues solid run of form
After the thriller against UK on Tuesday, IU soccer kept it up with a 2-0 home win against Penn State.
Competition expected to intensify for 2027 quarterback Keegan Croucher
Indiana is expected to be joined by a host of other schools in the recruitment of 2027 quarterback Keegan Croucher.
Indiana involved with 2026 3-star quarterback Ashton Pannell
2026 three-star quarterback Ashton Pannell has continued to draw the eyes of Indiana football.
