Published Oct 17, 2024
10/17/24 Indiana Sports Beat Radio with Kravitz, Griffith, & Denari.
Jim Coyle  •  TheHoosier
Publisher
Bob Kravitz, coach Shannon Griffith, and Chris Denari join. It's Homecoming for Indiana, but that's not what makes this sports weekend possibly the biggest ever on the IU campus. The #Pacers have their final tune-up tonight, and much more. #iufb #iubb #Colts

