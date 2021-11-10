Xavier Johnson shows potential in Indiana debut

Two minutes later, Johnson had three straight turnovers for the Indiana offense -- all the same way he had his three assists... playing fast.

It is that playmaking ability that Indiana hasn't truly had at the point guard position in nearly five seasons.

Then, it was an offensive rebound that led to a hockey assist for another Hoosier bucket. One possession later, it was another assist. In less than three minutes, Johnson notches three assists.

But, it didn't take long for him to announce himself as it took just 1:29 into the game to notch his first career assist in an Indiana jersey.

The Pitt transfer point guard came into his Indiana career with the reputation of an athletic guard who could do a bit of everything on the floor but was a bit of a hot head and out of control as well.

Xavier Johnson entered Assembly Hall for the first time in front of fans on Tuesday and made sure he did what he could to help lead Indiana to a win.

Johnson came from Pitt where he led the ACC in assist percentage in two of his three seasons (2018-19, 2020-21). He also ranked top six in the ACC in assists per game in all three years at Pitt.

However, turnovers have also been an issue for Johnson. He has averaged 3.6 turnovers per game for his career and also led the ACC in turnovers for two straight seasons (2018-19, 2019-20). At times, those numbers were skewed due to his high usage rate, first in the ACC last season and second in the ACC in 2018-19.

Mike Woodson knew with the sometimes out of control play of Johnson would come great playmaking ability. And that's what he reminded the transfer guard of after a shaky and inconsistent start.

"I mean, just Coach told me stop being so cool with the ball," Johnson said following IU's win. "That's what I did. In the second half, when I went back in, that's what I did. I just played my game and just went to work."

Johnson would sit for over 10 minutes after that third turnover, but the very first play back on the court, he scored his first points as a Hoosier, a three. It was one of just four made 3's for Indiana all night.

Then, Johnson settled in and did what he does best -- attacking the rim. He would go to the line four times the remaining four minutes of the first half.

“Honestly, just to just keep my head on and not let the refs take me out of the game,” Johnson said earlier this summer. “Because that’s one thing I had in the past and what I want to take away while I’m here... If I make a mistake, then I make a mistake. Next play, just try to get it done.”

In the second half, Johnson took just one shot outside of the paint and was a steady force in the backcourt as the game got rocky. He scored eight points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field after halftime and was the only other player outside of Trayce Jackson-Davis to have more than one made field goal in the second half.

But again, it was the playmaking ability and pace that he brought. His energy on both ends of the floor was contagious.

"Those are called energy plays for our team," Jackson-Davis said. "Especially when you're at home just getting the block and seeing X (Xavier) run and I know he's going to throw it up to me if I get open. Sprinting the floor as hard as I can, just doing that trying to get the crowd and everyone amped up. I thought he made a great pass. And the rest is the rest, I guess."

“He changes the game with his speed,” Woodson said earlier this fall.

Johnson played 14 minutes in the second half and didn't record a single turnover. And when the big plays were needed, he stepped up.

When Eastern Michigan cut the 21-point lead to all the way to one, Johnson stepped up and attacked the rim, connecting on a few free throws to give Indiana some life.

Then, to put the game away, he used his speed again and went full court to finish at the rim with 16 seconds left to stretch the four point IU lead to six. He would finish with 14 points (4-of-9 FG) and three assists.

"We've still got work to do. I ain't going to lie," Johnson said. "... Coach said you've got to get in the gym. And that's what we're going to do, keep grinding and get back in the gym tomorrow."