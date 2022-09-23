"Well, that's all behind us," said Mike Woodson at Thursday's IU media day. "He's gotten through that process. He would have to do some community service. X has grown a lot, based on the things that he's done this summer. He's put himself in a wonderful position with me being the coach that I like everything about what X is doing now, because he is doing the right things on and off the court."

Off the floor is where the issues seemed to really get out of hand with of course having the one game suspension due to missing curfew and the arrest for reckless driving and resisting law enforcement . While his accountability and trustworthiness has been, and still is to a certain extent, been question by fans and media, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson made it clear that all of Johnson's off-court problems are behind them.

But with how rocky it has been at times, there is no denying it, Johnson's role as Indiana's primary lead guard carries so much weight of importance to it. On the floor, while there were some inconstancies, it was clear that Johnson was that high level point guard that Indiana had been searching for since the Yogi Ferrell days.

It is safe to say that point guard Xavier Johnson's first full year at Indiana has been a roller coaster ride. Johnson's first year as a Hoosier has seen it hit it's highest of highs while also having it's lowest of lows.

Obviously, Indiana saw a major boost in the point guard spot with Xavier Johnson coming in after playing a few years at Pittsburgh. While it took him a little time earlier in the season to get adjusted to what Mike Woodson wanted out of his lead guard, Johnson figured it out and ended last season averaging 12.1 points (2nd on the team) and 5.1 assist (1st on the team) per game.

"Well, when you look at what happened to X, where we started with X and where he ended up, X probably caught more hell on this team than anybody from his head coach," Woodson said. "There's a reason why. I think when you're building a basketball team, you expect a lot out of all of your players, but that position is a pivotal position in terms of how you play on both ends of the floor.

"X hung in there with me. He fought me at times, but it worked out well for him at the end and for our ballclub."

When the off-court issues came about, it was very disappointing to witness as this was not the culture that Mike Woodson wanted to have in his first season as head coach of Indiana.

The Northwestern road game suspension was handled instantly and seemingly was what caused Johnson to flip a switch, lock in, and turn his game up a few levels towards the last month of the season.

The arrest in early April, less than a month after the season however, was certainly much more serious. The promise and hope that fans had for Johnson coming into the 2022-23 season was seemingly gone and it looked like his career at Indiana was coming to an end. However, what is likely his last, another chance for Johnson was given.

"He doesn't have a vehicle anymore," Woodson added. "I took that away from him (Laughter).

"If that's punishment, it's punishment, and I don't mean that in a negative way. We're just trying to do the things that are necessary to help us win basketball games, and I think he's made a major step in that direction to help us."

“No that’s serious (Laughter)," Xavier Johnson added. "My car is back at home (Virginia). He honestly did take away my driving privileges.”

“I mean I wouldn’t say that it would be a punishment. He wants me grow up and just learn from my mistakes.”

About a month after the reckless driving incident took place, Trayce Jackson-Davis announced that he would be returning to Indiana for one more year and it was no secret, him and Johnson developed a bond and chemistry on and off the court. Jackson-Davis made it clear when he returned to Indiana that Johnson had his head on straight and at media day, he again said positive things about the energetic lead guard.

"Xavier has been locked in," added Jackson-Davis. "He's been doing his thing. He's been in the gym working. He's being a leader. I know he's going to do great things this year, and he's going to be a huge piece for us and he’s going to be a huge leader on the floor."

As far as being one of Indiana's leaders this season, Johnson himself acknowledged that he feels he has improved in that area since last season.

“It improved a lot, honestly," said Johnson. "Being around coach Woodson and the coaching staff they kept staying on me. They’ve honestly helped me become a bigger and better leader.”

With all that has happened with Johnson during his time at Indiana, it now seems that all of the off-the-court problems that he faced in his first year are behind him now. With all the distractions in the review mirror, Johnson seems locked in and ready to help lead Indiana to success this season.

“I mean it is a mindset, honestly," said Johnson. "Coming in everyday and get better and that is what the mindset everybody sits on everyday. Everybody wants to compete.”

A truly focused Xavier Johnson can be a dangerous weapon for this year's Indiana Hoosiers.

"Watching him go through his summer work, because he did taste some success, it's the first time he had experienced being in the big dance, he really -- I mean, he just came in with a totally different attitude, which was kind of nice to see," Woodson said. "It means to me he's growing up.

"It has displayed nicely on the basketball court, because out of all the summer play that I've watched and been a part this summer, he's probably been the brightest of them all."