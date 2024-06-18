The Potomac, Maryland native has one year of eligibility remaining.

Xavier graduate transfer first baseman/outfielder Tyler DeMartino announced his commitment to Jeff Mercer and the Hoosiers via his social media on Monday afternoon.

Indiana baseball dipped into the transfer portal on Monday, marking the Hoosiers' first portal addition of the offseason.

A 6-foot, 205 pound righty, DeMartino began his collegiate baseball career at West Virginia. With the Mountaineers, DeMartino appeared in just six games and took just 10 at-bats.

DeMartino spent the last four years of his collegiate career at Xavier, where the utility man hit .298 with 23 home runs and 93 RBIs in nearly 500 at-bats throughout the last four seasons.

In 2024, DeMartino made just nine appearances, hitting .407 in 27 at-bats.

The year prior -- in 2023 -- DeMartino started 43 games for the Musketeers, 41 of which came at DH. Spending most of his time as Xavier's cleanup hitter, DeMartino hit .255 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs during the 2023 season.

Back in March of 2022, when Xavier visited Bloomington to take on Indiana, DeMartino went 6-13 with four RBIs, two doubles and a home run during the four game series at Bart Kaufman Field.

With plenty of college baseball experience under his belt, DeMartino provides the Hoosiers with an experienced right-handed bat that can play multiple positions defensively.