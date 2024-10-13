Woodson continues to preach pace as 2024-25 season draws near

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

With a new season on the horizon, Indiana’s Mike Woodson wants to do something he hasn’t done in his first three seasons in Bloomington: push the pace. Since he took the podium in the Assembly Hall press room at Indiana’s institutional media days in September, Woodson has been preaching that his team will look to run the floor. Woodson reiterated his desire to play fast at Big Ten Media Days earlier in the month in Chicago. “We got guards now that are a lot quicker than we’ve had in the past,” Woodson said. "That’s something we’ve been working on since we put this team together this summer.” Last season, the Hoosiers were 155th in the country in possessions per game and seemed to struggle in half-court sets at various times throughout the season. A departure from Woodson’s traditional style of playing with a set offense, the new-look will depend on the guards that the Indiana coaching staff brought in over the summer. The Hoosiers brought in three guards, with two coming via the portal. "We had to back out and regroup, which is the new wave in college basketball," Woodson said of the busy summer in the portal. "I'm pleased with where we are."

Oct 3, 2024; Rosemont, IL, USA; Indiana head coach Mike Woodson takes a question at the podium during the 2024 Big Ten Menís Basketball media day at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. (Photo by © Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images)

With a pair of PAC-12 guards -- Washington State's Myles Rice and Stanford's Kanaan Carlyle -- transferring in, Woodson has the tools to pick up the pace, seemingly for the first time in his tenure. Rice and Carlyle both transfer from programs that played swiftly, so the transition for the duo will be seamless. In contrast to Indiana’s style of play, Washington State’s offense, led by Myles Rice, was in the top-50 in effective possession ratio, which is a formula measuring a team’s ability to generate scoring opportunities. Rice noted at Big Ten media days last week that he and Carlyle are earning the trust of his teammates when pushing the floor in practice. "I always tell everybody when we're doing our live sessions 'if me and Kanaan [Carlyle] get it, just run with us," Rice said. "That was the most important thing I wanted to communicate with the team. It makes the game easier for us." A contributing factor to Indiana’s success with the new-look offense will depend on the depth of the backcourt. In years past, Indiana had a drastic drop-off in talent from the starting guards to those coming off the bench. This year, it’s much different. Although the rotation is far from being set, five guards are capable of making a difference on the floor. "When you look at college basketball, teams are winning in the backcourt," Woodson said. "I think we've addressed those problems.



Mar 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Myles Rice (2) dribbles the ball against Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) during the first half of the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. (Photo by © Dylan Widger-Imagn Images)