Week 9 B1G Football Power Rankings

in other news
Indiana confident in Tayven Jackson: 'I'm sure he'll rise to the occasion'
Tayven Jackson is ready to take over the reins of Indiana's offense behind the full backing of his team.
Game Week Q&A: Cignetti speaks ahead of Indiana's matchup with Washington
Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti spoke with the media on Monday.
Final Thoughts: Indiana vs. Nebraska
Final thoughts from Indiana's dominant 56-7 win over Nebraska.
College Gameday coming to Bloomington next weekend
Announced today, ESPN's College Gameday show will be live from Bloomington this Saturday before IU takes on Washington.
From 'never lost a tailgate' to sold out: The emergence of Indiana Football
Since its founding in 1884, Indiana University has been plagued by bad football.
in other news
Indiana confident in Tayven Jackson: 'I'm sure he'll rise to the occasion'
Tayven Jackson is ready to take over the reins of Indiana's offense behind the full backing of his team.
Game Week Q&A: Cignetti speaks ahead of Indiana's matchup with Washington
Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti spoke with the media on Monday.
Final Thoughts: Indiana vs. Nebraska
Final thoughts from Indiana's dominant 56-7 win over Nebraska.
Heading into week 9 of this topsy-turvy college football season the true players for the Big Ten race CFB Playoff spots are rising to the top. Nothing changed from last week as Oregon casually won 35-0 over last place Purdue, neither Penn State or Ohio State played, and Indiana waxed Nebraska and the nation's #7 defense 56-7. I am pretty confident that no matter what any CFP representatives from the Big Ten will come from this current top group of 4 teams.
Because there is such an SEC bias, and the fact that Indiana is not currently a part of the CFB "good ole boy's" club, I wonder how likely it is that, even if they are all 11-1 or better, will the B1G receive 4 invites to the CFP? Especially if that 4th team is Indiana.
A big shocker, but the biggest games remaining on the conference schedule both involve the Buckeyes. On Nov. 2nd the Nittany Lions will host OSU for a game it would appear that the Buckeyes need to win. If Penn State wins that game do the Hoosiers have to beat OSU when they meet Nov. 23rd in Columbus? Lots to play out, but here are this week's conference power rankings.
#1 Oregon (AP #1) 7-0 (4-0) Strolled into West Lafayette last week and left with a pedestrian like 35-0 win over the cellar dwelling Boilers. They should have little trouble at home this week. This week: -21.5 vs Illinois
#2A Penn State (AP #3) 6-0 (3-0) The Nittany Lions should be rested coming off of a bye week. It might be a good thing because their opponent has been rolling after a slow start to the season. Luke Fickle's squad has won 3 straight by a margin of 120-16! Beware of the Badgers. This week: -6.5 at Wisconsin
#2B Ohio State (AP #4) 5-1 (2-1) I am sure that after seeing what the Hoosiers did to Matt Rhule's team last week OSU is salivating to see how they compare. However, with a potential CFP defining game with Penn State the following week the Buckeyes will need to stay focused against the Cornhuskers. This week: +25.5 vs Nebraska
#4 (AP#13) Indiana 7-0 (4-0) The Hoosiers blasted the #7 ranked defense into orbit with last week's 56-7 drubbing of Nebraska. Starter Kurtis Rourke left the game with a thumb injury and will be in street clothes Saturday. Indiana i everyone's mind as a potential CFP participant, but the Hoosiers have zero margin for error. Back-up QB Tayven Jackson led IU with a 28-0 performance in the 2nd half last week and will have the keys again this week. This week: -6.5 vs Washington.
#5 Illinois (AP #20) 6-1 (3-1) The Illini are bowl eligible and theoretically still in contention for a playoff nod. But I believe that talk ends this week as the assignment is just too tough for an offense that is not used to putting up big numbers. This week: +21.5 at Oregon
#6 Wisconsin 5-2 (3-1) Is the biggest riser this week jumping 4 spots as the Badgers are rolling. Luke Fickle's team has won its last three by a margin of 120-16. Can the Badgers pull of a home upset? This week: +6.5 vs Penn State
#7 Michigan State 4-3 (2-2) Has had an up and down year, but a win over Michigan in the "Big House" would soothe a lot of Sparty's ills and get them within a game of bowl eligibility. This week: +5.5 at Michigan
#8 Maryland 4-3 (1-3) Is coming off their biggest win of the season, a 29-28 thriller over the USC Trojans. Hitting the road this week will make life a little more difficult for the Terps. This week: +4.5 at Minnesota
#9 Washington 4-3 (2-2) Is coming off of a bye week and probably needed it. After a big home win over Michigan the Huskies took a 40-16 pasting by Iowa. The reining national championship runner-up will now try its luck with the biggest surprise juggernaut of this CFB season in front of a College Gameday audience. This week: +6.5 at Indiana
#10 Iowa 4-3 (2-2) Had a bye week and hopes they can continue to play like the Hawkeyes did in its 40-16 win over Washington and get closer to securing bowl eligibility. This week: -13.5 vs Northwestern
#11 Nebraska 5-2 (2-2) Is jumping from the fire into the frying pan after a demoralizing 56-7 loss at Indiana last week. The only thing the Cornhuskers can hope for is that OSU is looking ahead to Penn State. This week: +6.5 at Indiana
#12 Minnesota 4-3 (2-2) Got some California sun last week, eking out a 21-17 win over improving UCLA. Their opponent this week however is riding high after knocking off the Bruins bigger & better neighbor last week with a 29-28 win over USC. This week: -4.5 at Maryland
#13 Michigan 4-3 (2-2) Is not quite a dumpster fire, yet, but the fuel has been loaded and the match is lit. The Blue & Maize are sitting at .500 in B1G play and have games with Indiana and OSU on the horizon. This week: -5.5 vs Michigan State
#14 Northwestern 3-4 (1-3) Had seen QB Jack Lousch improve week over week, but in his last outing he returned to his old form going 9 of 24 for 82 yards and 0 TD in a 23-3 snoozer to Wisky. This week: +13.5 at Iowa
#15 Rutgers 4-3 (1-3) Was a team that started the season looking like a solid team. But the good was all but forgotten after last week's home loss to UCLA, giving the Bruins their first Big Ten football win ever. This week: +14.5 at USC
#16 USC 3-4 (1-4) Is without question the biggest disappointment in the conference. IS Lincoln Rile's job in jeopardy? The Trojans currently have the same conference record as little brother UCLA. That has to sting. This week: -14.5 vs Rutgers
#17 UCLA 2-5 (1-4) Got to celebrate their first B1G conference win ever last week, and on the road no less. And the Bruins cannot lose this week. Things are looking up in Westwood. This week: -Bye week
#18 Purdue 1-6 (0-4) Found a way not to lose this week, they have a bye. When they return the Boilers will host Northwestern in what will probably be their last opportunity to get a conference win this season. Three of their last 4 games are against Penn State, IU, Ohio State, with a trip to East Lansing thrown in. This week: Bye week
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board