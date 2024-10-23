Week 9 B1G Football Power Rankings

Heading into week 9 of this topsy-turvy college football season the true players for the Big Ten race CFB Playoff spots are rising to the top. Nothing changed from last week as Oregon casually won 35-0 over last place Purdue, neither Penn State or Ohio State played, and Indiana waxed Nebraska and the nation's #7 defense 56-7. I am pretty confident that no matter what any CFP representatives from the Big Ten will come from this current top group of 4 teams.

Because there is such an SEC bias, and the fact that Indiana is not currently a part of the CFB "good ole boy's" club, I wonder how likely it is that, even if they are all 11-1 or better, will the B1G receive 4 invites to the CFP? Especially if that 4th team is Indiana.

A big shocker, but the biggest games remaining on the conference schedule both involve the Buckeyes. On Nov. 2nd the Nittany Lions will host OSU for a game it would appear that the Buckeyes need to win. If Penn State wins that game do the Hoosiers have to beat OSU when they meet Nov. 23rd in Columbus? Lots to play out, but here are this week's conference power rankings.

#1 Oregon (AP #1) 7-0 (4-0) Strolled into West Lafayette last week and left with a pedestrian like 35-0 win over the cellar dwelling Boilers. They should have little trouble at home this week. This week: -21.5 vs Illinois

#2A Penn State (AP #3) 6-0 (3-0) The Nittany Lions should be rested coming off of a bye week. It might be a good thing because their opponent has been rolling after a slow start to the season. Luke Fickle's squad has won 3 straight by a margin of 120-16! Beware of the Badgers. This week: -6.5 at Wisconsin

#2B Ohio State (AP #4) 5-1 (2-1) I am sure that after seeing what the Hoosiers did to Matt Rhule's team last week OSU is salivating to see how they compare. However, with a potential CFP defining game with Penn State the following week the Buckeyes will need to stay focused against the Cornhuskers. This week: +25.5 vs Nebraska

#4 (AP#13) Indiana 7-0 (4-0) The Hoosiers blasted the #7 ranked defense into orbit with last week's 56-7 drubbing of Nebraska. Starter Kurtis Rourke left the game with a thumb injury and will be in street clothes Saturday. Indiana i everyone's mind as a potential CFP participant, but the Hoosiers have zero margin for error. Back-up QB Tayven Jackson led IU with a 28-0 performance in the 2nd half last week and will have the keys again this week. This week: -6.5 vs Washington.