WATCH: Stevie Scott scores touchdown in USFL opener
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Former Indiana Hoosier and current Michigan Panthers running back Stevie Scott was back on the football field in the opening weekend for the USFL season on Sunday..
The Panthers fell 17-12 to the Houston Gamblers, but Scott put together a terrific start to his USFL career.
Scott totaled a game-high 72 rushing yards on 18 carries with one touchdown. He also had one catch for five yards.
Down 17-6 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Panthers took a 4:01 drive that went 66 yards in nine plays and resulted in the Scott touchdown. They tried for a two-point conversion, a handoff to Scott, but it was unsuccessful.
The Panthers had one last chance to either tie or win the game as they put together a 14-play, 60-yard drive that lasted 5:12 but resulted in a turnover on downs with one second left. The last two possessions for the Panthers after the Scott touchdown resulted in turnover on downs.
The Panthers take on the New Jersey Generals on Friday to kick off week two.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.