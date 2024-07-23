Ware caps off summer league with championship, All-Summer League selection
Following his selection with the No. 15 overall pick by the Miami Heat in June's NBA Draft, former Indiana standout Kel'el Ware took to the NBA's Summer League to showcase his talent.
On Monday, Ware's strong play throughout the summer league culminated in the big man earning his way onto the NBA 2K25 All-Summer League first team.
Ware was joined on the first team by Reed Sheppard (Rockets), Scottie Pippen Jr. (Grizzlies), Jordan Miller (Clippers) and GG Jackson (Grizzlies).
In six games over the course of summer league, Ware averaged 18.0 points and 8.3 rebounds a game. He added 1.5 blocks per contest and shot 61.8% from the floor, including 30.0% from 3-point range.
Ware finished his first summer league with the heat collecting 4 double-doubles in six summer league contests down in Las Vegas.
On Monday night, Ware's and the Heat took on the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA 2K25 Summer League Championship.
Ware's Heat took home the championship crown, taking down the Grizzlies with Ware going for 21 points and 10 rebounds in the game. Ware went 8-10 from the floor in the game as well.
