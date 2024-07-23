Following his selection with the No. 15 overall pick by the Miami Heat in June's NBA Draft, former Indiana standout Kel'el Ware took to the NBA's Summer League to showcase his talent.

On Monday, Ware's strong play throughout the summer league culminated in the big man earning his way onto the NBA 2K25 All-Summer League first team.

Ware was joined on the first team by Reed Sheppard (Rockets), Scottie Pippen Jr. (Grizzlies), Jordan Miller (Clippers) and GG Jackson (Grizzlies).