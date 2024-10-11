Indiana involved with 2026 3-star quarterback Ashton Pannell

in other news
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke named Co-B1G Offensive Player of the Week
Indiana football quarterback Kurtis Rourke has been named the Big Ten's Co-Offensive Player of the Week.
Final Thoughts: Indiana at Northwestern
Final thoughts from Indiana's road win over Northwestern.
Cignetti, Indiana remain 'never satisfied' despite historic 6-0 start
Evan after one of the best starts in program history, Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers are still craving for more.
Facing adversity, IU closed against Northwestern like a 'championship team’
Facing adversity in the fourth quarter, IU responded both on offense on defense, resulting in the W at Northwestern
Postgame Q&A: Cignetti, players talk Indiana's win over Northwestern
Head coach Curt Cignetti and players spoke with the media following Indiana's win over Northwestern.
