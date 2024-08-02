BLOOMINGTON, Indiana - Indiana University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson announced today that IU Athletics will welcome six new members to its Athletics Hall of Fame. The six individuals comprise the 39th class, bringing the roster of inductees to 255.

Kayla Bashore (Field Hockey, 2002-05), Kevin Berry (Men’s Swimming, 1964-66), Danny O’Rourke (Men’s Soccer, 2001-04), Victor Oladipo (Men’s Basketball, 2011-13), Max Skirvin (Radio Broadcaster, Contributor 1950-2000), and Jody Yin (Women’s Tennis, 1991-94) will be officially inducted at the annual Hall of Fame dinner on Friday, Sept. 20, and will be recognized at halftime of the Indiana-Charlotte football game at Memorial Stadium the following day.

“These six individuals have contributed enormously to the prestige and impact of Indiana University Athletics, and we are excited to welcome this elite group to our Hall of Fame,” Dolson said. “Considering the history of success of our student-athletes and programs, it comes as no surprise that we have an inordinate number of highly-deserving individuals to consider every year. That was no different this year, and we look forward to celebrating this very deserving group this fall.”

The IU Athletics Hall of Fame, established in 1982 by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics in conjunction with the Varsity Club and the I-Association, recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the prestige of IU both on and off the field of competition.

Kayla Bashore (Field Hockey, 2002-05)

The most accomplished and decorated player in IU Field Hockey history, Bashore was the 2005 Big Ten Player of the Year, a three-time First-Team All-Big Ten honoree, and a two-time All-American (First Team in 2005, Second Team in 2003). During her senior season, she helped lead the program to a school-record 17 wins, a runner-up finish in the Big Ten, and to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Nearly 20 years removed from her college playing days, she remains prominent in the program’s all-time record book, ranking among the all-time leaders in goals (6th), points (7th) and shots (2nd). After graduation, Bashore spent eight years with Team USA and was a member of both the 2008 and 2012 U.S. Olympic teams. Bashore returned to IU in 2019 as the program’s head coach and has led IU Field Hockey for the past five seasons.

Kevin Berry (Men’s Swimming, 1964-66)

From his teenage years on, Berry was a star at every level of swimming. Hailing from Australia, Berry first qualified for the Olympics in 1960 as a 14 year-old and placed sixth in the 200 butterfly. He returned to the Olympics four years later and captured a gold medal in the same event as well as a bronze in the medley relay for Australia. His gold-medal winning 200 butterfly time of 2:06.6 established a new world record that stood for the next three years. That was one of 12 world records that Berry set in the various butterfly events between 1961-68. In addition to those world records and Olympic medals, Berry was also a three-time gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games and a six-time winner at the Australian Championships. During his three years at IU, Berry swam for legendary Coach James ‘Doc’ Counsilman and was a three-time All-American, highlighted by a runner-up finish in the 200 butterfly in 1966. He was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 1980.

Danny O’Rourke (Men’s Soccer, 2001-04)

One of the most accomplished players in IU Men’s Soccer history, O’Rourke won the 2004 MAC Hermann Trophy Award as the national player of the year after leading the Hoosiers to a second straight NCAA title. O’Rourke served as the captain of IU’s 2003 and 2004 NCAA Championship teams and anchored an IU defense that recorded 22 shutouts during those championship seasons. During his IU career, he was a two-time First-Team All-American, a three-time First-Team All-Big Ten honoree, and was named the 2004 NSCAA Scholar Athlete of the Year. The Hoosiers went 69-15-9 during his career, won six Big Ten team championships (four regular season, two postseason), and advanced to three College Cups to go along with the two national titles. Following his college career, O’Rourke was the fourth overall pick in the 2005 Major League Super Draft and started 186 of 200 matches during an 11-year professional career. He returned to IU in 2018 and served as an assistant coach on the Men’s Soccer staff from 2018-21.

Victor Oladipo (Men’s Basketball, 2011-13)

Oladipo became IU Basketball’s first National Player of the Year in 20 years when he earned the honor from the Sporting News following a remarkable junior season in 2012-13. Oladipo averaged 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.2 steals during that season while leading IU to its first Big Ten championship in 11 seasons and its first No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed in two decades. In addition to his National Player of the Year honor, Oladipo was also named co-National Defensive Player of the Year and was a consensus First-Team All-American. Following his junior season Oladipo departed for the NBA, where he was the second overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2013 NBA Draft. He’s spent the last 11 years in the NBA with five different franchises, averaging 16.9 points/game during his career. His best season to date was in 2017-18, when he averaged 23.1 points/game for the Indiana Pacers and was named Third-Team All-NBA, First-Team All-Defense, and won the league’s Most Improved Player award.

Max Skirvin (Radio Announcer, Contributor 1950-2000)

Skirvin is one of the most important figures and recognized voices in the history of IU sports. Best known to IU fans for the 28 years he spent alongside Don Fischer on the IU Radio Network from 1973-2000, Skirvin’s contributions go back much farther and are much more wide-ranging. He first served as the play-by-play voice of IU Men’s Basketball and Football as an IU senior in 1950-51 on WTTS (Bloomington) radio. He later returned to the radio booth and spent six years as the play-by-play voice of IU Football and Basketball from 1967-73. During those years in the 1950s and 1960s, he was instrumental in helping build the IU Radio Network through his role as the IU Alumni Association’s Alumni Club Director. Skirvin spent 19 years at the IUAA and another 17 at the IU Foundation before retiring in 1994.

Jody Yin (Women’s Tennis, 1991-94)

Yin was a driving and dominant force during one of the most dominant eras for any IU men’s or women’s program in history. She was a four-time First-Team All-Big Ten honoree from 1991-94 for the IU Women’s Tennis team, helping lead Coach Lin Loring’s program to four consecutive Big Ten Championships and berths in the 20-team NCAA Tournament field each season. Yin’s teams went a combined 77-21 during her four seasons, including a remarkable 48-3 against Big Ten foes. The Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 1991, Yin concluded her career in 1994 by earning Big Ten Player of the Year honors and advancing to the semifinals of the National All-America Championships in singles. She posted a 142-42 singles record during her four-year career and ranks second in program history in both singles victories and singles win percentage (77.1%).