Updated Rivals150: Indiana 2022 class

The updated Rivals150 rankings have been revealed for the class of 2022. Indiana's three-man class moves up one spot to No. 8 overall in the 2022 class rankings. The Hoosiers hold three commitments from four-star guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, three-star forward Kaleb Banks and then three-star guard CJ Gunn. Indiana's top remaining 2022 targets as it currently stands are four-star forwards Noah Clowney and Malik Reneau. Below is a look at Indiana's current 2022 class and scouting notes on all three commits.

Commits:

Previous ranking: No. 32 Current ranking: No. 20

Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy on Jalen Hood-Schifino:

"One of the more physically imposing guards in the 2022 class, Hood-Schifino has added significant muscle over the last year and comes with impressive positional versatility. He handles the ball well enough to play the one or the two, while his size allows him to also play minutes at the three in a pinch. His strong upper body allows him to get the rim incredibly well and finish through contact. He has a solid mid-range game but needs to become more consistent from deep. Defensively, Hood-Schifino is one of the more versatile and tenacious guards in 2022, as he brings a rare blend of versatility and quickness to the table and can guard multiple positions. Few high school players are more battle-tested than Hood-Schifino, who plays a truly national high school schedule at superpower Montverde Academy and for Team Thad on the Nike EYBL circuit in the summer."

Rivals national analyst Jamie Shaw on Jalen Hood-Schifino:

"Hood-Schifino is a strong-framed guard who plays with great pace in the half court. A true point guard, he has the size (6-foot-6 and 215 pounds) to play off the ball as well. Hood-Schifino can score in the mid range and is a high-level-to-elite rebounder from the guard position. He is also carving out a reputation as a shutdown perimeter defender. So much of his skill set leads to winning games."

TheHoosier.com on Jalen Hood-Schifino:

"Really good build for a combo guard. Good size, frame. Length. Does a good job scoring at the rim through contact. Showcases his ability to create shots for himself, either from the perimeter or in the mid-range. Can shoot off of the bounce or catch and has a solid stroke. Does a great job penetrating and getting into the lane to make plays for his teammates. He passes up a lot of good shots for great shots. His overall playmaking for his teammates is terrific. He can play either guard position and with his playmaking, really think he can play significant minutes as a primary ball handler if needed. He is also a very good defensive player."

Previous ranking: No. 129 Current ranking: No. 121

Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy on Kaleb Banks:

"He is one with great length and rebounds pretty well positional. He also defends and that's tough to find. He gets in the passing lanes, hands on balls in the passing lanes and also easily creates a lot of easy opportunities in transition."

Rivals national analyst Dan McDonald on Kaleb Banks:

"There is no doubt Kaleb has the talent to be a good player for Indiana. He's athletic, skilled and versatile at about 6'7. The key for him going forward is consistency. If Mike Woodson can help him get there, he'll be a good one for the Hoosiers."

TheHoosier.com on Kaleb Banks:

"Good stroke. Consistent. Not going to kill you from the outside ever, but always will keep the defense honest. Has the ability to hit some mid-range jumpers, get out in transition and finish at the rim. Good rebounder, very solid on the offensive glass. Length and athleticism helps with that. He's super athletic, long and uses that effectively. Does a good job finishing above the rim with ease. Has continued to develop his ball handling ability and can take defenders off of the dribble from the perimeter."

Previous Ranking: No. 148 Current ranking: NR

TheHoosier.com on CJ Gunn

"Has done a much better job in the summer of being assertive from start to finish in games. He does a good job getting to the rim, but he is most effective in the mid-range. His elevation is tremendous and allows him to get his shot off over any defender. He can sometimes settle for jumpers, and that is the next step of his development -- using his size, length and athleticism to get to the rim and finish through contact. He's become a better playmaker and ball handler. Defensively, he can be a lockdown defender on positions 1-3. Great length that allows him to disrupt the dribble and get into passing lanes. He has shown he ability to be a rim protector too, coming from the weak side."

Remaining targets:

Previous ranking: 55 Current ranking: 43